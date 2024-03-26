Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out near bridge repair site in Thane no injuries
<< Back to Elections 2024

Fire breaks out near bridge repair site in Thane; no injuries

Updated on: 26 March,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At least 25 construction workers were fast asleep at the spot when the fire started. All of them moved out safely, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation

Fire breaks out near bridge repair site in Thane; no injuries

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out near bridge repair site in Thane; no injuries
x
00:00

A fire broke out at a makeshift shed housing labourers near a bridge repair site in Thane on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.


At least 25 construction workers were fast asleep at the spot when the fire started. All of them moved out safely, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.


The shed had been set up by the contractor carrying out the repairs of the Saket bridge in Thane West and was being used to house labourers and store materials like thinner and polymer chemicals, he said.


After being alerted about the incident, which started a few minutes past midnight, firefighters and civic rescuers rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in an hour. The exact cause of the fire at the bridge repair site in Thane is yet to be determined, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, holi revelry ended in tragedy for a group of five teenage boys when one of them drowned in the sea at Mahim on Monday while his friend is missing, officials said, reported PTI.

Rescuers managed to save three others.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when five youths went for a swim in the sea after playing Holi, between Mahim and Shivaji Park coast, an official said, reported PTI.

"Some of them entered the deep water but started drowning, seeing which their friends rushed to help. However, they also started struggling to stay afloat," he said, reported PTI.

Lifeguards deployed at the chowpatty near Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and Fire Brigade personnel pulled four youths out of the sea, he said, adding that a youth remained missing.

"The rescued persons were rushed to Hinduja Hospital where Harsh Kinjale (19) was declared dead during treatment. Two others are unharmed while their friend (17) is stable," he said, reported PTI.

The search and rescue operation was stopped in the late evening due to dark, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK