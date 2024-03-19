Fire guts room in Thane flat, no one hurt

The blaze broke out in the fourth floor Thane flat of Surya building at 6:30 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi

A fire gutted a room in a flat in Kokanipada area of Thane city on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

The blaze broke out in the fourth floor Thane flat of Surya building at 6:30 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, reported PTI.

"Two women who were in the Thane flat at the time managed to come out safely. The fire was put out in an hour. Furniture and other items in the hall of the flat were destroyed. Around 300 occupants of the 13 storey building rushed out in time," he said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the electric meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday following which its occupants rushed out to safety, officials said, reported PTI.

Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 1.40 am in the building located at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Nearly 225 occupants of the building were evacuated and the building's power supply was cut off as a precautionary measure, he said.

The fire destroyed 50 electric meters and various power cables, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, disaster management team, police and power supply company representatives rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

The blaze was doused by 2.30 am. There was no casualty, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Efforts will be made for restoring the building's power supply during the day, an official of the electricity company said.

In another incident, a worker was killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted around 12.30 pm at a factory in the Domibivili MIDC area, the official said, reported PTI.

Five fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out by 3 pm, following which the cooling operations were undertaken, said Sudhir S Dishing, station officer at the MIDC fire station.

Santosh Khambe (47), a worker at the factory was burnt alive, and his charred body was recovered from the premises, he said, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the police will probe the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)