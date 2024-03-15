Maharashtra: One worker killed in fire at chemical factory in Thane

A worker was killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Thane district of Maharashtra

A worker was killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the blaze erupted around 12.30 pm at a factory in the Domibivili MIDC area, the official said.

Five fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out by 3 pm, following which the cooling operations were undertaken, said Sudhir S Dishing, station officer at the MIDC fire station, as per the PTI.

Santosh Khambe (47), a worker at the factory was burnt alive, and his charred body was recovered from the premises, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the police will probe the incident.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Thursday afternoon, officials said, reported the PTI.

There was no report of injury to anyone.

According to the PTI, the blaze erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza in Goregoan area at around 3.50 pm, the officials said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said, as per the PTI.

"The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.

More information about the fire is awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire had broke out at the Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai on March 6, said authorities, reported news agency ANI.

Many buses parked at the Turbhe bus depot were seen engulfed in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

The details about the extent of the destruction caused by the fire or whether there were any casualties involved are yet to be known, reported ANI.

The authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire. More information is awaited, reported ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

