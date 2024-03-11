Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kamathipura, no one injured

The fire erupted in the Pathare building/Ali Akbar chawl, besides Sultan Hotel and Maharashtra College in Kamathipura



A fire broke out in Kamithipura area on Monday evening around 10 pm. The blaze has erupted in Pathare building/Ali Akbar chawl, besides Sultan Hotel and Maharashtra College in Kamathipura, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has reached to the spot and three fire engines, one quick response vehicle and an ambulance are deployed. The fire brigade has declared it a level 1 fire and fire fighting operations are underway. No one is injured in the incident, the civic authorities informed.

The fire is confines to the third floor of the building. The building is ground plus three floor tall.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.