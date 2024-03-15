The excise department sleuths, acting on an intel, intercepted a truck near an eatery at Kasara in Thane district on Wednesday.

Representative image

Listen to this article Thane: Excise dept seizes prohibited alcohol worth Rs 1.16 crore; 2 held x 00:00

The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government arrested two men from Punjab for illegally transporting Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.16 crore in Thane district, an official said.

According to a PTI report, the excise department sleuths were acting on an intel they had received. The report further stated that a flying squad of the department had intercepted a truck near an eatery at Kasara along Mumbai-Nashik Road on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Superintendent of State Excise Nilesh Sangde, told PTI that the team that intercepted the vehicle found nearly 1,502 bottles of IMFL which were being smuggled into Maharashtra.

Reportedly, IMFL being smuggled was produced in Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh. The sale of IMFL is allowed only in those two states.

Inspector of State Excise, DT Sorhewale said that the approximate value of the seized liquor was Rs 1,16,45,080. He further told news agency PTI that one Jaspal Tarsemlal Singh, aged 50, and Gurdayal Gurdasram Singh, aged 44, both from Punjab, were arrested. Sorhewale, per the PTI report, added that further probe into the case is underway.

In another unrelated incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a revenue official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant, reported PTI.

According to the report, the revenue official demanded a bribe from a person who had brought a complaint over land records. The report further quoted Shivraj Mhetre, deputy superintendent of police from ACB's Navi Mumbai unit, saying that the accused Kiran Gore (48) was deployed as revenue assistant at the Panvel tehsil office.

Gore, reportedly, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the man to carry out the conversion of two of his ancestral land parcels from Category II to Category I under the Bombay Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act.

The PTI report further stated that the man negotiated and reduced the bribe amount to Rs 80,000 but also approached the ACB who laid a trap.

Reportedly, Gore was arrested on Thursday evening after accepting Rs 40,000 as part of a bribe and a complaint has been filed against the official at the Panvel police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!