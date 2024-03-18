50 electric meters destroyed after fire in Thane residential building; no person injured

Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured

A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a seven-storey Thane residential building in the wee hours of Monday following which its occupants rushed out to safety, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured.

The incident took place at 1.40 am in the building located at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Nearly 225 occupants of the building were evacuated and the Thane residential building's power supply was cut off as a precautionary measure, he said, reported PTI.

The fire destroyed 50 electric meters and various power cables, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, disaster management team, police and power supply company representatives rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

The blaze was doused by 2.30 am. There was no casualty, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Efforts will be made for restoring the building's power supply during the day, an official of the electricity company said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a worker was killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted around 12.30 pm at a factory in the Domibivili MIDC area, the official said, reported PTI.

Five fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out by 3 pm, following which the cooling operations were undertaken, said Sudhir S Dishing, station officer at the MIDC fire station.

Santosh Khambe (47), a worker at the factory was burnt alive, and his charred body was recovered from the premises, he said, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the police will probe the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)