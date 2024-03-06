Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Fire breaks out in a scrap yard no injuries reported
<< Back to Elections 2024

Thane: Fire breaks out in a scrap yard, no injuries reported

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:54 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Scrap yard behind Om Sai Society in Kalwa caught fire, residents from the nearby buildings were evacuated for safety reasons

Thane: Fire breaks out in a scrap yard, no injuries reported

Fire in Thane. Pic/mid-day

Listen to this article
Thane: Fire breaks out in a scrap yard, no injuries reported
x
00:00

A massive fire erupted in Parsik Nagar, Kharegaon in Kalwa, Thane on Wednesday evening. As per the residents, the premises had scrap vehicles and one the vehicles had chemicles which caught fire. Thane Disaster Management officials and Thane police have reached the spot and fire fighting operations are on. 


As per Thane disaster management office, the scrap materials behind Om Sai Society, Building number 9 caught fire. The residents of the nearby building were  evacuated as safety measures as the windows of the rear side of the building were damaged due to the fire. Four fire engines, three water tankers were on the spot to douse the fire. 


The fire erupted around 6.30 pm and fire fighting operations are underway. No one is injured due to the fire, officials informed.


Residents took social media platform X to post videos of the heavy smoke that spread due to the fire. 

 

Meanwhile, on February 28, a major fire had broke out in Thane district's Bhayander in which one person was killed and five injured. The fire had erupted in Azad Nagar slum in the wee hours. Among the injured are two minors and three officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) fire department, who sustained injuries while carrying out rescue operations.

A gas cylinder had burst because of the fire, which cause the death of the fireman involved in the fire fighting operations, officials said. The fire damanged several huts and shops in the area. The makeshift houses were made using plastic and other fire prone materials due to which fire escalated quickly. Dozens of people were trapped in the fire, which were rescued by the authorities. However, a 42-year old man lost his life and two minors were injured. 

Total 24 fire engines were involved in the fire fighting operations. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK