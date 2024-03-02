Empty train coach catches fire at railway yard in Thane district; no casualties

The fire at railway yard in Thane district occurred around 1.20 am in the train parked at the railway yard in Badlapur

A coach of an empty train caught fire at railway yard in Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, an official from the Central Railway (CR) said, reported news agency PTI.

The fire at railway yard in Thane district occurred around 1.20 am in the train parked at the railway yard in Badlapur, around 70-80 km from Mumbai, the CR spokesperson said, reported PTI.

The train was on the Karjat bound loop line, he said.

"While the coach was destroyed in the fire, there was no other damage or injury to any person. The Central Railway has ordered a probe by the assistant officers committee," the spokesperson said, reported PTI.

The blaze was brought under control in an hour, he said.

Following the fire, the overheard wires were switched off between Badlapur and Vangani stations, officials said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, commuters claimed that a few late-night local trains were halted midway due to the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a commercial unit in the western suburb of Sakinaka here on Saturday morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, a fire official said, reported PTI.

The blaze occurred around 9.40 am in a single-storey structure near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the official said, reported PTI.

Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance were dispatched to deal with the Level 1 category fire, he said, reported PTI.

The fire-fighting operation is underway, the official said.

Paper, cloth, electrical wiring and other materials were stored on the premises, he said.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, it was stated, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)