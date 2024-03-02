Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Aarey Colony in Goregaon

The fire erupted in AMC unit 21 in Aarey Colony near Tapeshwar mandir in Goregaon East, the civic body said

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire erupted in AMC unit 21 in Aarey Colony near Tapeshwar mandir in Goregaon East, the civic body said.

Fire breaks out at Aarey Colony: Incident reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade

According to BMC, the incident was swiftly reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire was confined to a heap of dry grass, dry leaves, etc. "Cooling operation is in progress," the BMC said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade initiated firefighting operations, deploying one hose line to combat the flames. The situation was deemed to be under control.

Fire breaks out at Aarey Colony: Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police department

Authorities mobilised in response to the incident included BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police department.

The BMC said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire breaks out at Aarey Colony: Earlier incidents

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out in a slum in Bhayandar on Wednesday. The blaze reportedly erupted in the Azad Nagar slum area of Bhayandar East in the wee hours, resulting in one confirmed death and five reported injuries.

Among the injured are two minors and three officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) fire department, who sustained injuries while carrying out rescue operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, a fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place, reported news agency PTI.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic, reported PTI.

He said the person at around 8.45 pm told them there was a "short circuit" in a flat on the 14th floor of the Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of state government-run GT Hospital, reported PTI.

As per SOP, they sent fire tenders to the spot, where no blaze or smoke was detected, said the official.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station on Monday evening, leading to a significant impact on water supply across several parts of Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)