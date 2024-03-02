According to BMC, the incident was swiftly reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Sakinaka, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out at a commercial unit in the western suburb of Sakinaka in Mumbai on Saturday morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The blaze occurred around 9.05 am in a single-storey structure near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the civic body said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in Kurla: Fire was confined to electric wiring

According to BMC, the incident was swiftly reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, paper reels, machineries, stock of garments, sewing machine, wooden doors, windows, wooden furniture, etc. in an area about 15000 sq.ft in two units.

Mumbai Fire Brigade initiated firefighting operations, deploying three small hose line to combat the flames.

Authorities mobilised in response to the incident included BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police department.

The BMC said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire breaks out in Kurla: Other incidents

Meanwhile, A fire broke out in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire erupted in AMC unit 21 in Aarey Colony near Tapeshwar mandir in Goregaon East, the civic body said.

In another incident, a major fire broke out in a slum in Bhayandar on Wednesday. The blaze reportedly erupted in the Azad Nagar slum area of Bhayandar East in the wee hours, resulting in one confirmed death and five reported injuries.

Among the injured are two minors and three officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) fire department, who sustained injuries while carrying out rescue operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, a fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place, reported news agency PTI.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic, reported PTI.

He said the person at around 8.45 pm told them there was a "short circuit" in a flat on the 14th floor of the Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of state government-run GT Hospital, reported PTI.

As per SOP, they sent fire tenders to the spot, where no blaze or smoke was detected, said the official.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station on Monday evening, leading to a significant impact on water supply across several parts of Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)