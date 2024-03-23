Fire erupts in high-rise in Mumbai's Antop Hill

The fire began in the Dosti Ambrosia building located in Antop Hill, stated an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Representative Image

A fire broke out in a high-rise in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Friday night. According to officials, the fire was reported around 11 pm. There have been no reported injuries or casualties resulting from the incident, the officials confirmed. In a later update, the officials said that the fire was extinguished around 12.30 am.

The fire began in the Dosti Ambrosia building located in Antop Hill, stated an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Smoke was detected on floor 26 of the building which has a total of 38 floors above ground level. The MFB declared this a Level-1 emergency around 11.23 pm, officials added. They also said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden furniture and household articles in the room on 26th floor.

Two big hose lines and one hose reel line of fixed firefighting system of the building were in operation, the MFB officials said.

More details awaited