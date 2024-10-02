Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at factory in Thane no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at factory in Thane, no injuries reported

Updated on: 02 October,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

The blaze was reported at Venkataramana Food Specialities Limited in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in Thane

Fire breaks out at factory in Thane, no injuries reported

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at factory in Thane, no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out at a factory in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials said on Wednesday.


The blaze was reported at Venkataramana Food Specialities Limited in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in Thane, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.


The incident was reported at around 3:59 pm, it said, adding that following the information the official rushed to the spot and the civic officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, the Chief Fire Officer, and Disaster Management personnel were present to manage the situation.


"The fire department deployed seven high-rise fire vehicles, two jumbo water tankers, one water tanker, and one rescue vehicle to combat the blaze as part of a fire-fighting operation," the RDMC said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, it said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra mumbai news mumbai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK