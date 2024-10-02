The blaze was reported at Venkataramana Food Specialities Limited in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in Thane

A fire broke out at a factory in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze was reported at Venkataramana Food Specialities Limited in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in Thane, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

The incident was reported at around 3:59 pm, it said, adding that following the information the official rushed to the spot and the civic officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, the Chief Fire Officer, and Disaster Management personnel were present to manage the situation.

"The fire department deployed seven high-rise fire vehicles, two jumbo water tankers, one water tanker, and one rescue vehicle to combat the blaze as part of a fire-fighting operation," the RDMC said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, it said.