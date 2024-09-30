No injuries were reported in the incident, an official said

The RDMC officials at the spot on Monday. Pic/RDMC

Fire breaks out in residential building's meter room in Maharashtra's Thane

A fire broke out in a residential building's meter room in Maharashtra's Thane district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 4:44 pm, they said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

An official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that a fire broke out in the meter room of Milan Building, located near Delhi Zaika Hotel in Rabodi area of Thane (West) in Maharashtra.

The information was reported to the Jawahar Bagh Fire Station.

After receiving the information regarding the blaze, the civic officials including Mahavitaran staff, disaster management personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot.

"The fire started in the meter room on the ground floor, affecting two meters, four electric switchboards, and some electrical wiring. No one was injured in the incident," an official said.

He said that along with support from local residents, the fire was completely extinguished and the situation was brought under control. The officials are further investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a fire broke out in a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near the Gandhi Nagar Bridge on LBS Road on Monday afternoon, they said.

The incident disrupted traffic on busy LBS Road.

The incident was reported to the traffic police via wireless call at around 1:52 pm and following the information the civic officials rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished by 2:10 pm, around 20 minutes after it was reported, said an official, adding that there have been no reports of injuries in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he said.

Meanwhile, the BEST bus route 303, which typically operates between Bandra Station (East) and Mulund Station (West), deviated from its regular schedule on Monday for a short trip to Gandhi Nagar. This service is managed by the Dharavi depot and operated under a wet lease agreement with Mateshwari, the officials said.

They said that the bus made the unscheduled stop around 1:52 pm, which later coincided with a fire incident involving the vehicle.