Fire breaks out at bar and restaurant in Thane; no one injured, say officials

The fire was completely extinguished by around 9:30 pm, civic officials said

The blaze was reported in the chimney of the restaurant's kitchen. Pic/RDMC

A fire broke out at a bar and restaurant in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials said on Sunday.

They said that no one injured in the incident.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident took place at Riviera Bar and Restaurant located on the first floor of Emerald Plaza in Hiranandani Meadows in Vasant Vihar area near Pokhran Road No. 3 in Thane (West) at around 8:36 pm.

An official of the RDMC said that the fire started in the chimney of the restaurant's kitchen. Following the incident officials rushed to the spot along with one pickup vehicle, and the fire brigade with two fire trucks and one rescue vehicle.

"The fire was completely extinguished by around 9:30 pm and the situation is now under control," the official said, adding that there were no injuries reported in the incident.