Marathi in banks: Stop agitation for time being, Raj Thackeray tells MNS workers

Updated on: 05 April,2025 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a letter to party workers, Raj Thackeray (above) said that the agitation has shown the consequences of not following RBI norms on use of local language. File Pic/Rane Ashish

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked his party workers to stop the agitation to enforce use of Marathi in banks and other establishments for the time being, reported the PTI.


Raj Thackeray told his party workers, "we have created enough awareness on the issue," according to the PTI.


In a letter to party workers, Raj Thackeray said that the agitation has shown the consequences of not following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms on use of local language.


"There is no issue in halting this agitation now because we have created enough awareness on the issue," Raj Thackeray said, as per the PTI.

"Halt the agitation for the time being but do not let focus go away from it. I urge the government to see that the law is followed. Wherever the law is not followed, wherever Marathi manoos are taken for granted or face insult, the MNS will go for discussion with them," Raj Thackeray warned, according to the PTI.

His instructions to party workers come a day after the United Forum of Bank Unions wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that people

claiming to be MNS activists have been visiting bank branches and intimidating staff.

"Their demand is that all display boards be exclusively in Marathi and that all officials must speak only in Marathi," the United Forum of Bank Unions letter to Devendra Fadnavis said, the news agency reported.

It added that bank officials have been threatened and assaulted.

Following this, CM Fadnavis on Friday warned of strict action against people taking law into their own hands.

Raj Thackeray said that it is the responsibility of the government to implement RBI rules.

"We will not allow anyone to take law in their hands but it's also not our desire to do so. Since you are the protector of the law, should you not implement the RBI rules on this," Raj Thackeray said, the PTI reported.

On Thursday, MNS worker secured an assurance from the manager of a private bank in Thane to install Marathi signage at their branch, and removed an English board.

At his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, MNS chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his party's stand of making Marathi mandatory for official purposes.

Raj Thackeray had warned that those who don't speak the language deliberately will be "slapped".

(with PTI inputs)

