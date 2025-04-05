Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was referring to the aggressive tactics adopted by MNS while promoting the Marathi language; the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is aggressively pushing the Marathi identity agenda ahead of civic polls in the state, including in big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

Listen to this article Won’t tolerate defiance of law while demanding Marathi use, says Maharashtra CM x 00:00

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned attempts by some people to take law into their hands while demanding the use of Marathi will not be tolerated, remarks coming in the backdrop of aggressive promotion of the state’s official language by MNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not wrong to insist on the use of Marathi language. But if while doing so, law is taken into hands (by someone), then it will not be tolerated and the people concerned will be dealt with appropriately,” Fadnavis told reporters here.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is aggressively pushing the Marathi identity agenda ahead of civic polls in the state, including in big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.

In the last few weeks, the Raj Thackeray-led party has been seeking to enforce use of Marathi in banks and other establishments.

In separate incidents, MNS workers confronted two managers of different nationalised banks in Thane and Pune districts for not using Marathi while communicating with customers. The incidents occurred on Wednesday at Ambernath town in Thane and at Lonavala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever