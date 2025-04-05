Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Wont tolerate defiance of law while demanding Marathi use says Maharashtra CM

Won’t tolerate defiance of law while demanding Marathi use, says Maharashtra CM

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was referring to the aggressive tactics adopted by MNS while promoting the Marathi language; the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is aggressively pushing the Marathi identity agenda ahead of civic polls in the state, including in big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned attempts by some people to take law into their hands while demanding the use of Marathi will not be tolerated, remarks coming in the backdrop of aggressive promotion of the state’s official language by MNS.


“It is not wrong to insist on the use of Marathi language. But if while doing so, law is taken into hands (by someone), then it will not be tolerated and the people concerned will be dealt with appropriately,” Fadnavis told reporters here.


The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is aggressively pushing the Marathi identity agenda ahead of civic polls in the state, including in big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.


In the last few weeks, the Raj Thackeray-led party has been seeking to enforce use of Marathi in banks and other establishments.

In separate incidents, MNS workers confronted two managers of different nationalised banks in Thane and Pune districts for not using Marathi while communicating with customers. The incidents occurred on Wednesday at Ambernath town in Thane and at Lonavala.

