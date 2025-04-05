The police said that the 29-year-old accused was apprehended from Bihar on Thursday

The girl was undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, and during a routine examination, she was found to be pregnant. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man held for raping, impregnating 13-year-old cancer patient in Maharashtra's Thane district x 00:00

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the 29-year-old accused was apprehended from Bihar on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, who was from the same village as the girl's family in Bihar, had arranged for a rented accommodation for them in Badlapur two months ago and assisted in her treatment, as per the PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said that the man allegedly took advantage of the girl when she was alone at home, sexually assaulting her on three occasions, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The girl was undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, and during a routine examination, she was found to be pregnant, he said, as per the PTI.

Later, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

"The accused had arranged for the victim's family to stay in Badlapur and was helping with her treatment. During this time, he raped her and she got pregnant," senior police inspector Kiran Balwadkar said, reported the PTI.

The arrested accused was produced before a court and has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police on Saturday said that a 52-year-old man booked for raping and threatening a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city was arrested from a hotel in Nashik, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of the Thane police apprehended the accused, a resident of Dombivili, on Friday night. The accused has two cases registered against him, an official said, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the 19-year-old complainant alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her in the Davadi area of Dombivili on multiple occasions between February 16 and March 29, reported PTI.

The woman claimed she met the accused through Instagram, and he lured her to his office with the promise of a job at the Mumbai airport. She alleged that the accused threatened her with a firearm, and said he would harm her parents and then raped her, the official said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)