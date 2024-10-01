Breaking News
Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze took place at around 4.20 pm at L&T construction site. The fire was confined to one of the containers

The blaze at the construction site on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A fire broke out at one of the construction sites of the Mumbai coastal road project near Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, the officials said.


No one was injured in the incident, they said.


The fire was doused moments after the incident was reported to the civic authorities and the traffic movements on the coastal road remained unaffected, the officials said. 


According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze took place at around 4.20 pm at L&T construction site. The fire was confined to one of the containers.

It said that the fire was brought under control within the next 10 to 15 minutes of the incident.

"A small fire sparked concern in a coastal area, generating a large smoke cloud that attracted the attention of passersby. No injuries were reported in the incident, and traffic along the coastal road remained unaffected.," said an official.

