A fire broke out at a Thane mall on Tuesday morning, destroying two shops located in the premises, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the first floor of the Thane mall located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze after about an hour, the official said, reported PTI.

A shoe shop and an adjacent outlet were completely destroyed, he said.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

