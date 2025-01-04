Thane: Fire breaks out at fertilizer production facility in Mumbra

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire broke out around 9:16 am at a fertilizer production company situated near M.M. Valley, next to Kausa Cemetery in Mumbra

Pic/Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation

A fire erupted at a fertilizer production facility in the Mumbra area of Thane district on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“A machine at a compost fertilizer company overheated, causing a minor fire to break out. Firefighters promptly responded with one rescue vehicle and one fire vehicle. No injuries were reported at the scene,” stated the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) further said that the minor fire was completely extinguished with the assistance of firefighting personnel. The situation is now under control.

Massive fire destroys two chemical factories in Boisar MIDC

A massive fire on December 29 raged through two chemical factories in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the UK Aromatic and Chemical Company and soon engulfed adjacent Shree Chemicals in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

Several fire engines and water tankers brought the blaze under control after almost five hours.

A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately.

Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit.

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire is under control. No injuries are reported," the official said around 11 PM.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheab Patil said the fire broke out around 5:20 PM, and spread due to strong winds, destroying a chemical and a textile unit.

(With inputs from PTI)