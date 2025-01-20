A fire broke out in an open field near Nagla Bandar, Thane, this morning, affecting dry wood stored in the area. The Thane Fire Brigade extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Fire breaks out near Nagla Bandar in Thane, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out this morning at an open field near Nagla Bandar on Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West). The incident, reported around 8:30 am to the Disaster Management Cell by a local resident, Mr Satish Bhoir, involved a blaze among dry wood stored in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thane Fire Brigade promptly responded to the scene with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle. Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames, ensuring that the situation was brought under control without delay.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was confined to the dry wood, preventing further damage. The situation is now under control, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Thane residential building; no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out early on Monday morning in a Thane residential building, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

According to the disaster management cell, a minor fire broke out early this morning in the electrical wiring duct on the sixth floor of the Guruprerna Building, a 17-storey residential complex located in Guruprerna Society, Hazuri Dargah, opposite Shri Mahavir Jain Hospital, Thane West. The fire was promptly brought under control, and no injuries were reported. The disaster management cell received the information about the fire at around 5:03 AM. The fire brigade, along with Mahavitaran employees, swiftly responded to the scene with one fire engine, one rescue vehicle, and a pickup vehicle from the Disaster Management team. By 5:13 AM, the fire was fully extinguished with the combined efforts of local residents and the fire brigade. Authorities have confirmed that the situation is now under control and that there was no significant damage to the building. 250 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in building Civic officials said that nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on January 12. No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing operations and evacuated the building occupants, he said. The blaze was put out in about an hour following which the people were allowed to return to their apartments, the official said. The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added. Fire breaks out at Thane hotel; cat dies of suffocation Meanwhile, the civic officials said that a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city was destroyed in a fire which broke out in the premises. No person was injured in the incident, they said, adding a cat inside the Thane hotel got suffocated to death. The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the Bombay Duck Hotel located near the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour and extinguished by 7.45 am, he said, reported PTI. The Thane hotel's furniture, air conditioners, television sets, computers, bar counter, refrigerators and electrical wiring were completely destroyed, he said.