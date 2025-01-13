The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the Bombay Duck Hotel located near the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Representational Image

The civic officials said that a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city was destroyed in a fire which broke out in the premises on Monday morning, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, they said, adding a cat inside the Thane hotel got suffocated to death.

The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the Bombay Duck Hotel located near the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour and extinguished by 7.45 am, he said, reported PTI.

The Thane hotel's furniture, air conditioners, television sets, computers, bar counter, refrigerators and electrical wiring were completely destroyed, he said.

"In the smoke-filled environment, a cat inside the Thane hotel succumbed to asphyxiation," Tadvi said, adding that firefighters later found the carcass in the premises, reported PTI.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said.

Flat kitchen gutted in blaze; none hurt

A fire destroyed the kitchen of a flat in Thane on Sunday evening, Fire Brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred in Saket Complex in Rabodi area, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, TMC, Yasin Tadvi.

Around 15 residents from the sixth and seventh floors of the building were evacuated due to smoke.

Teams of fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel rushed to the spot around 6 PM after receiving the emergency call. The blaze was quickly doused.

The cause of the fire is not known.

250 residents evacuated after fire in Thane building; no casualty

Nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing operations and evacuated the building occupants, he said.

The blaze was put out in about an hour following which the people were allowed to return to their apartments, the official said.

The cause of fire was under investigation, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)