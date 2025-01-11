A massive fire broke out at temporary scrap godowns in Bhiwandi, Thane, causing significant damage but no injuries. Firefighting efforts continued overnight, and investigations into the cause are underway.

A massive fire broke out at temporary godowns storing scrap and paper rolls in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, gutting the structures and the materials stored inside. Firefighting efforts continued overnight to contain the blaze, officials reported on Saturday.

The fire erupted around 4 pm on Friday at Walpada in Bhiwandi, where the scrap materials were housed in tin sheds, according to a fire department official. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation were immediately dispatched to the site to tackle the flames. However, the fire rapidly spread, fuelled by the large quantity of scrap and paper rolls stored in the temporary godowns, making the firefighting operation particularly challenging.

“Firefighting operations continued throughout the night as the blaze engulfed the stored scrap materials. The extent of the damage is significant, but no casualties have been reported,” the official stated.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. Authorities are examining whether any lapses in safety measures might have contributed to the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety standards in such temporary storage facilities. Local authorities are urging businesses operating in similar setups to prioritise fire safety by installing fire-fighting equipment and conducting regular inspections to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Residents in the vicinity of Walpada expressed concern over the thick plumes of smoke emanating from the site, which were visible from a distance. The fire department assured that the flames were under control by Saturday morning and that efforts were on to ensure the site was completely safe.