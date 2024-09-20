Accused Ajay Gaikwad (42), an employee of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, had demanded Rs 20,000 from a man to facilitate some work concerning property tax, said inspector Santosh Ambike of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane

An official on Friday said that a Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal clerk has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Accused Ajay Gaikwad (42), an employee of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, had demanded Rs 20,000 from a man to facilitate some work concerning property tax, said inspector Santosh Ambike of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane, reported PTI.

The man then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap. The Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal clerk was caught red-handed on Thursday as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 10,000, the official said, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered against Gaikwad under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Raigad education official held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe from teacher

A coordinator in the Raigad Zilla Parishad's primary education department has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 for releasing the salaries of four teachers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The 47-year-old accused was also a deputy teacher at a primary school at Jatade in Panvel area of Maharashtra's Raigad district, reported PTI.

He had demanded Rs 40,000 for releasing the June and July salaries of four teachers working in the Zilla Parishad schools, the ACB said in a release.

One of the teachers lodged a complaint with the ACB's Raigad unit which laid a trap on September 4, but failed to catch the accused as he got a tip about it and did not accept the bribe amount, it said, reported PTI.

A trap was laid again on Wednesday at Khalapur phata on the old Mumbai-Pune highway where the accused was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, an ACB official said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the anti-graft agency said.

Palghar cop booked for taking bribe

An FIR has been registered against a police naik in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person for saving him from arrest in a case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said, reported PTI.

The case against the complainant was registered at Boisar police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the ACB said in a release on Tuesday without elaborating, reported PTI.

On August 13, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from him to save him from arrest and also accepted a part payment of Rs 10,000 at that time, it said, reported PTI.

Later, the accused started pestering the person for the remaining Rs 10,000 and agreed to accept Rs 5,000, reported PTI.

Based on the person's complaint, the ACB on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the police naik under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)