The bribe was allegedly asked for issuing a school leaving certificate to a student, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Bhiwandi school headmistress, clerk held by ACB for accepting Rs 800 bribe x 00:00

The headmistress and a junior clerk of a private school in Bhiwandi city of Thane district in Maharashtra were arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 800 bribe, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bribe was allegedly asked for issuing a school leaving certificate to a student, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Wednesday.

According to the PTI, the accused duo allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 for issuing the certified true copy of the leaving certificate, but later agreed to accept Rs 800 from the parents of the student.

The ACB acted on a complaint lodged by the parents nabbed the clerk on Tuesday when he was accepting money from the complainant. Later, the headmistress was also arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official stated, the news agency reported.

Senior official held by CBI for demanding and accepting bribe in Nashik

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior marketing officer of the Directorate of Marketing & Inspection (M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt of India) of the departments Nashik Sub-office in Maharashtra while allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh from a complainant, the officials said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI, a case was registered by central agency on a complaint against two accused including senior marketing officer and marketing officer, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sub-office Nashik on allegations that accused demanded undue advantage of Rs one lakh from the complainant for issuing AGMARK License for 'Govardhan Ghee' brand of his company.

"The officials of the CBI laid a trap and caught accused officer red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant," an official said.

The CBI said that the the officer was arrested and produced before a court in Nashik district of Maharashtra which granted his CBI custody till September 5.

"Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which resulted in recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigations in the matter are going on," the official said.

Further investigations in the matter were going on, an official said.

(with PTI inputs)