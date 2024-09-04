The incident occurred on LTT-Agartala Express between Kalyan and Kasara stations on September 1, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article AC coach attendant and his aide attacked on running express train near Mumbai x 00:00

An AC coach attendant and his assistant were allegedly attacked aboard an express train by three unidentified persons near Mumbai in Maharashtra, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) - Agartala Express between Thane district's Kalyan and Kasara stations on September 1.

Three unidentified men attacked the complainant, who was on duty in an AC coach and his associate. They allegedly used an iron object to attack the duo and also snatched his mobile phone, the GRP official said, quoting the complaint by the victim.

The injured persons were later rushed to a trauma care centre when the train reached Bhusawal in Maharashtra.

Following an official complaint, an FIR was registered at Kalyan GRP station under section 309(6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, according to the PTI.

No arrest has been made so far and further investigations were underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident in Pune district of Maharashtra, a 47-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on the road in Pune after he reportedly refused to share mobile hotspot connection with a group of strangers in Hadapsar area, the police said, reported the PTI.

A man was arrested and three minors detained in connection with the incident that took place late Sunday night, said an official.

According to the PTI, the deceased was identified as Vasudeo Ramchandra Kulkarni, a loan agent by profession.

Vasudeo Kulkarni was reportedly approached by a group of youngsters who asked him to share his mobile hotspot connection, said the police official.

He refused to share the hotspot connection with the strangers and it led to an altercation between him and the suspects.

He allegedly slapped one of the suspects during the altercation, an official said.

"The suspects then attacked the deceased with sharp weapons, inflicting injuries on the face and other parts of the body leading to his death," said the official, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

"We have arrested Mayur Bhosale (19) and three juveniles, and further investigation is on," he added.

(with PTI inputs)