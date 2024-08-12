CISF officials at the check-in kiosk detected the bogus PNR number on the ticket shown by the suspect

The security officials at the Pune International Airport in Maharashtra reportedly foiled a man's attempt to board a Lucknow-bound flight with a fake ticket, leading to his arrest, the police said on Monday.

The suspect who was identified as 27-year-old Salim Gole Khan, obtained the ticket of a private airlines from his friend Nasruddin Khan, based in Uttar Pradesh, as per the preliminary investigation, as per the PTI.

The police have registered a case against Salim Khan and Nasruddin Khan under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred at 3.55 AM on Sunday.

"CISF officials at the check-in kiosk detected the bogus PNR number on the ticket shown by Salim Khan. During questioning, Khan claimed he had come to the airport to see off his father, who was flying to Lucknow on an IndiGo flight. The PNR on his father's ticket was genuine," a Vimantal police station officer said, according to the PTI.

Salim Khan told police he had obtained the ticket with bogus PNR from his friend Nasruddin Khan by paying Rs 6,500, the officer said.

The police are interrogating Salim Khan, who is changing his statements about his intention behind procuring the ticket, he said.

"Salim Khan claims he had come to the airport to see off his father, but he was carrying a ticket with the bogus PNR for Lucknow destination," the officer added.

A Passenger Name Record (PNR) is a unique carrier reservation number for one or more flights and it serves as a digital certificate allowing passengers to do online check-in or manage their bookings in a short time. Also used as booking number, PNR is a code with six alphanumeric characters.

DRI arrests man with gold worth over Rs 1 crore at Hyderabad airport

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,390.85 gm of gold from a passenger at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the officials said on Sunday, the ANI reported.

According to DRI, the gold was being smuggled from Dubai to Hyderabad by the passenger travelling on flight number EK-528 on August 9.

The officers of DRI intercepted the suspected passenger at the exit area of the International Arrival Hall, RGIA.

In the search, two yellow-coloured large metal bars in the shape of batteries were found in his left shoe and in his back pack. And a yellow-coloured metal chain was also recovered from him, according to the DRI.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is in progress.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)