Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Court official held for taking Rs 25 lakh bribe from hotelier in Mumbai

Court official held for taking Rs 25-lakh bribe from hotelier in Mumbai

Updated on: 10 September,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official from the Court of Small Causes in Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a hotelier for settling a case in his favour, an official said on Tuesday

Court official held for taking Rs 25-lakh bribe from hotelier in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Court official held for taking Rs 25-lakh bribe from hotelier in Mumbai
x
00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an official from the Court of Small Causes in Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a hotelier for settling a case in his favour, an official told PTI on Tuesday.


Based on a complaint, a team from the ACB laid a trap at a hotel in the LT Marg area on Monday and caught the accused, Vishal Chandrakant Sawant, while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.



The accused is a translator-interpreter at the Court of Small Causes, he said.


The complainant, a hotelier, has alleged that Sawant demanded Rs 25 lakh from him to settle a pending case of hotel ownership rights in his favour, he said.

The accused official was arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police south mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK