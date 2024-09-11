A junior engineer with the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body of Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a man, a video of which surfaced on social media, a municipal corporation official said

Representational image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Kalyan-Dombivali civic body engineer suspended after his video taking bribe goes viral x 00:00

A junior engineer with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a man, a video of which surfaced on social media, a civic official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bribe amount and other details were not specified in the suspension order of the civic official in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported.

In the order issued on Tuesday, KDMC commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said that Sanjay Somwanshi, a lab assistant who was also the officiating junior engineer of the security and quality control section, had taken bribe from a man in Maharashtra on Monday in his cabin at the corporation.



A video of it went viral on social media, the order noted.

The incident has tarnished KDMC's image and as a disciplinary action, the accused in Maharashtra has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order further stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.