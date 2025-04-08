LSG and KKR have entered the clash on the back of two victories and the same number of defeats in the four IPL 2025 matches. The clash will generate more interest as both teams will look to register their third win of the ongoing cash-rich league

Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic/X/@LucknowIPL)

Listen to this article KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss and chooses to bowl first at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant’s form in focus x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens.

LSG and KKR head into the clash with two wins and two defeats each in their four IPL 2025 matches. The game promises to be exciting as both teams aim to secure their third win in the ongoing cash-rich league.

In the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant will be under scrutiny as he has yet to deliver a big performance since taking on the captaincy. Having played four matches, the left-hander has scored just 19 runs so far.

All eyes will also be on Nicholas Pooran, the current leading run-scorer of IPL 2025. After four matches, he has scored 201 runs at an average of 50.25.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson.

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan.

Impact Players: Ravi Bishoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breeyzke, Himmat Singh.