Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the IPL 2025 (Pic: X/@KKRiders)

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

After a blockbuster IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, the league is set to witness another thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens at 3.30 pm. With two wins and the same number of defeats, Kolkata is placed in the fifth position on the points table, whereas Lucknow is in the sixth position with the same scenario.

Both sides will look to secure a win in order to get an edge over the other in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Ahead of the match, Lucknow team captain Rishabh Pant's performance will be under scrutiny as the left-hander is yet to deliver big in the ongoing IPL 2025.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, the weather in Kolkata reads to be at 34 degrees Celsius. The excessive heat in the match might make it difficult for the bowlers bowling in the first innings of the game.