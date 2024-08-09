Mumbai: ED officer caught for bribe; CBI gets custody till August 14

The CBI on Thursday arrested Yadav for allegedly taking a bribe of R20 lakh from a Mumbai-based bullion dealer by threatening to arrest his son in a money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in CBI custody till August 14, a day after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller.

Special CBI judge S P Naik remanded Sandeep Singh Yadav, an assistant director of the ED, in the probe agency’s custody till August 14.

The court, after perusal of the first information report (FIR) and case diary, said there are reasonable grounds to believe at “this juncture the allegations are well-founded”.

According to the CBI, the ED had conducted searches at the premises of Vipul Thakkar, who runs a bullion company called V S Gold, on August 4 in connection with a money laundering case. Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest Thakkar’s son and demanded Rs 25 lakh. The amount was settled at Rs 20 lakh.

Thakkar later approached the CBI, and the agency found the allegations prima facie correct.

“The verification of the complaint in the presence of independent witnesses, prima facie revealed criminal conspiracy hatched by Sandeep Singh, assistant director, Enforcement Directorate HQ, New Delhi, with unknown others to obtain undue advantage from the complainant of R20 lakh by himself and through other people from the complainant Vipul Thakkar for not arresting his son Nihar Thakkar in the matter being investigated by the ED,” the CBI FIR said.

