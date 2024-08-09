The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah, was arrested within 24 hours after he fled to Hyderabad.

MHB police arrested accused Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah (right) from Hyderabad/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai Police arrest youth for murder of 32-year-old woman from Dahisar x 00:00

The MHB Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed a 32-year-old woman in Dahisar's Ganpat Patil Nagar last week. The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah, was arrested within 24 hours after he fled to Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, who resided with her six-year-old daughter, was found injured at her residence on August 1. The 32-year-old woman from Dahisar had head injuries and had burn injuries on her head, neck and chest. Residents rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to an officer from the MHB police station.

The deceased's daughter had told the relatives that the accused had quarrelled with the 32-year-old woman from Dahisar. After their exchange escalated, he struck her on the head with a rod. The woman's brother then filed a complaint following which a case was registered.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, ACP Sunil Jaybhaye, and PSI Sandeep Borde, the police team began an investigation using technical analysis of the accused's mobile phone. They traced and apprehended Sah from Hyderabad on , according to Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of the MHB police station.

Further probe revealed that Sah, who belonged to the same village as the deceased and was a resident of the same locality as her, had been courting the 32-year-old woman.

The woman's husband lived in the village while she stayed in the city with her daughter and worked as a house helper, said an officer and added that the accused suspected her of infidelity and in a fit of rage arrived at the deceased's home on the day of the incident and attacked her with an iron rod while she was cooking, causing her to collapse.