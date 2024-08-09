Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police arrest youth for murder of 32 year old woman from Dahisar

Mumbai Police arrest youth for murder of 32-year-old woman from Dahisar

Updated on: 09 August,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah, was arrested within 24 hours after he fled to Hyderabad.

Mumbai Police arrest youth for murder of 32-year-old woman from Dahisar

MHB police arrested accused Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah (right) from Hyderabad/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police arrest youth for murder of 32-year-old woman from Dahisar
x
00:00

The MHB Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed a 32-year-old woman in Dahisar's Ganpat Patil Nagar last week. The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah, was arrested within 24 hours after he fled to Hyderabad. 


The deceased, who resided with her six-year-old daughter, was found injured at her residence on August 1. The 32-year-old woman from Dahisar had head injuries and had burn injuries on her head, neck and chest. Residents rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to an officer from the MHB police station.



The deceased's daughter had told the relatives that the accused had quarrelled with the 32-year-old woman from Dahisar. After their exchange escalated, he struck her on the head with a rod. The woman's brother then filed a complaint following which a case was registered. 


Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, ACP Sunil Jaybhaye, and PSI Sandeep Borde, the police team began an investigation using technical analysis of the accused's mobile phone. They traced and apprehended Sah from Hyderabad on August 4, according to Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of the MHB police station.

Further probe revealed that Sah, who belonged to the same village as the deceased and was a resident of the same locality as her, had been courting the 32-year-old woman.

The woman's husband lived in the village while she stayed in the city with her daughter and worked as a house helper, said an officer and added that the accused suspected her of infidelity and in a fit of rage arrived at the deceased's home on the day of the incident and attacked her with an iron rod while she was cooking, causing her to collapse.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dahisar mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai hyderabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK