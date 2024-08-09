Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mahadev betting app case Mumbai police arrests third person in connection with Rs 15000 crore scam

Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai police arrests third person in connection with Rs 15,000-crore scam

Updated on: 09 August,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chaudhary, who had been living in Dubai for 4-5 years, provided technical support and troubleshooting services for apps similar to the Mahadev app

Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai police arrests third person in connection with Rs 15,000-crore scam

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai police arrests third person in connection with Rs 15,000-crore scam
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Bharat Chaudhary in connection with the Rs 15,000-crore Mahadev betting app case. Chaudhary was produced in court and remanded to police custody for five days, reported news agency ANI.


Chaudhary, who had been living in Dubai for 4-5 years, provided technical support and troubleshooting services for apps similar to the Mahadev app. This is the third arrest in the Mahadev betting app case, following the earlier arrests of Dixit Kothari and actor/influencer Sahil Khan, reported ANI.



A Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against Chaudhary, who was also wanted in a Gujarat case related to similar apps. He was arrested by Gujarat Police on July 23 at the airport and later taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch.


The Mahadev betting app case initially registered at Matunga police station, was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, and an SIT was formed to investigate.

In 2023, Mumbai's Matunga police had filed a case based on a court order, alleging that the Mahadev app and similar apps had caused a Rs 15,000 crore loss to the Government of India, reported ANI.

In November last year, the ED had also conducted searches against the money laundering networks linked with the alleged Mahadev Book Online Betting App, which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 5.39 crore and a bank balance of Rs 15.59 crore, reported ANI.

The agency has summoned several celebrities and Bollywood actors for questioning regarding their connections with the online betting platform and payment methods involved. Those implicated in the Mahadev betting app case include Mustakim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and chief accused Ravi Uppal, who was detained in Dubai last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK