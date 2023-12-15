Mahadev app case: Actor Sahil Khan, others summoned by Mumbai Police

Actor Sahil Khan and three others have been summoned for questioning by the Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the Mahadev app case. The case involves a massive Rs 15,000 crore.

The Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) investigating the Mahadev app case has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others for questioning. This case involves a staggering Rs 15,000 crore, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, recently, Dubai Police detained Ravi Uppal, a key suspect in the Mahadev Book online betting syndicate and an alleged app co-promoter. The arrest, based on an Interpol red corner notice issued at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is a step forward in the investigation. Uppal faces extradition to India in connection with a money laundering case involving outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Dubai authorities have stated their willingness to deport Uppal, who is wanted in India for alleged money laundering totalling roughly Rs 6,000 crore. Both Uppal and another syndicate promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, have red corner notices against them.

The ED's inquiry uncovered a luxurious UAE wedding where about Rs 2000 crore was paid in cash, raising concerns. Chandrakar had reportedly rented private jets and paid film industry personalities with cash, drawing the notice of the ED, the report added.

In the Mahadev betting app case, there are claims of a Rs 15,000 crore fraud that includes match-fixing, illicit hawala, and cryptocurrency transactions. The ED cited 14 people in their charge sheet, indicating their involvement in the syndicate. The accused in the case are Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Vikas Chhapariya, Chandra Bhushan Verma, Satish Chandrakar, Anil Dammani, Sunil Dammani, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Srijan Associates through Punaram Verma, Shiv Kumar Verma, Punaram Verma Shiv Kumar Verma, Yashoda Verma and Pawan Nathani.

The Mahadev Online Book Betting software was used to host illegal betting websites, with money being laundered through Benami bank accounts. The ED disclosed details about money laundering, including wedding expenses and alleged Dubai operations by Chandrakar and Uppal.

The ED searched numerous locations including Raipur and seized unlawful assets worth Rs 417 crore. They also conducted investigations on a global scale.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects. The investigation by the ED implicated high government officials in bribery payments made by the betting syndicate.

