Actor Sahil Khan gets bail in Mahadev betting app case

Updated on: 05 July,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The actor was arrested from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh in April this year after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea

Sahil Khan in police custody. File Pic/Ashish Raje

A court has granted bail to actor Sahil Khan in the Mahadev betting app case.


Additional sessions judge V M Pathade allowed his bail application on Wednesday, though the detailed order was not available yet.


Khan, in his plea, claimed that most of the allegations against him were "speculative" and there was no concrete evidence.


The complaint filed against the actor was politically motivated, said the plea filed through advocate Faiz Merchant.

Not a single member or player using the Mahadev Online Book app -- which is accused of facilitating online betting on a variety of games and activities -- had filed a complaint against any of the accused named in the First Information Report, the application said.

The accused had cooperated with the investigation since his arrest, it pointed out.

The actor was arrested from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh in April this year after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.

Khan, known for films like "Style" and "Excuse Me", now works as a fitness expert.

A special investigation team is conducting a probe into alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms and the promoters of the controversial app.

The size of the scam was about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the FIR registered by the Matunga police.

Police claimed in their reply to the bail plea that investigation was underway against Khan and 31 other individuals.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

