A film produced had filed a complaint against the scriptwriter's firm stating that he had allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an agreement and was liable to pay the complainant Rs 2.65 crore, the police said

The Mumbai Police have arrested a TV scriptwriter and director of television soaps for allegedly cheating a film producer of Rs 2.65 crore after violating an agreement with his company, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, based on a complaint, a case of cheating was registered, and scriptwriter and director Mahesh Pandey, known for the TV show "Kasautii Zindagi Kay", was arrested on Wednesday, the official said.

As per the complainant, Jatin Sethi, a film producer, Pandey allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an agreement between their companies.

Pandey's firm was allegedly liable to pay the complainant Rs 2.65 crore, as per the PTI.

Sethi claimed that Pandey was delaying payment, citing various reasons, and created a fake email ID to show that he had sent a few emails to the broadcaster for payment, but it was getting delayed, he said, according to the PTI.

Pandey was produced before the court, which sent him in judicial custody, the official added.

42-year-old woman doctor loses over Rs 30 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 42-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Thane district lost more than Rs 30 lakh after a caller lured her into buying cryptocurrency, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The victim, a resident of Khoni in Dombivli, in her complaint said the incident occurred between August 2 and 6, an official of Manpada police station in Kalyan division said.

"As per the complaint, the doctor received a call claiming that a parcel allegedly sent by her to Thailand on July 24 contained suspicious items. The caller falsely stated that the parcel included three passports, three SIM cards and MD drugs, among other things," he said, according to the PTI.

The victim was then tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency worth Rs 30,86,535. She transferred the amount to different bank accounts as instructed, he said.

Probe into the case is underway, the official said, the news agency reported on Friday, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)