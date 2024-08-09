The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raided a call centre operating out of an IT park in Rabale on Thursday and seized servers worth Rs 70,000, an official said

An illegal call centre was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra and three people were booked in connection with the case, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a case has been registered against three persons for allegedly operating an illegal call centre in Navi Mumbai and causing a loss of Rs 5 crore to the government, police said on Friday.

A case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 has been registered against Sharda Vinod Kumar from West Bengal, Amit Kumar and Pinki Rani, both hailing from Jharkhand, he said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, the call centre, Web Werks India Pvt Ltd, had been illegally routing international calls into India using VoIP and SIP trunk lines since April.

The unauthorised operation reportedly resulted in a financial loss to the government to the tune of Rs 5 crore, the official said.

The illegal operations could have facilitated terrorist activities and posed a threat to national security, the official said, adding that a probe is on.

Mephedrone worth over Rs 24 lakh seized; two held

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have seized mephedrone drugs worth more than Rs 24 lakh from Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The action was taken on Thursday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police's crime branch in Sanpada area and the two drug peddlers arrested in the case were identified as Salam Islam Khan (45) and Mohsin Aslam Khan (37), he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a place on the Palm Beach Road around 2 pm and seized 121 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 24.20 lakh from the duo," senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Vashi police station in this connection, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

(with PTI inputs)