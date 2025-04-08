Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, who deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram, has now announced her comeback with a powerful statement

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, known for her vlogs, has built a huge fan base of over three million followers on Instagram. The digital creator recently deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram and has now announced her comeback with a powerful statement with her Instagram posts after the ongoing controversy regarding Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

Apoorva shares disturbing screenshots

Apoorva shared the inhumane comments that people left on her posts and DM’s when she was inactive. While some were grave rape threats, the other even worse, threatening acid attack following the incident for the remarks made on the show. The cruel comments that Apoorva shared were not even a fraction of what she had received, writing in the caption she said, “and that’s not even 1%”. In another post on Instagram, Apoorva announced her powerful comeback with the post, “Don't take away the story from the storyteller”.

Apoorva and India’s Got Latent row

For those unversed, Apoorva was part of the final aired episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, which also featured Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia. A comment by Ranveer about parents and sex led to multiple FIRs against the panelists and the show in the days following the episode going live. Ever since, Apoorva was mum on social media up until now.

Apoorva’s Bollywood debut

Recently, Apoorva made her Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. After the film's release, fashion critic and content creator Sufi Motiwala made a reel about the film, pointing out how Apoorva's on-screen styling was totally different from her real life and calling the contrast “jarring." As Sufi posted the video, Apoorva took to the comment section and dropped a witty reply that read, "Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me."

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan revolves around Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement - posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. However, as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted. It also stars Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. Nadaaniyan is available to stream on Netflix.