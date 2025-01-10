The police said that one of the accused molested the woman, who was hired as a singer at a bar, and when she resisted and escaped, he attempted to attack her with a beer bottle

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman and attempting to attack her at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Kalyan on Wednesday night, an official said.

He added that one of the accused molested the woman, who was hired as a singer at the bar, and when she resisted and escaped, he attempted to attack her with a beer bottle.

According to PTI, the staff and bar manager intervened, and the accused called his friend. The duo created a nuisance and issued threats, the official claimed.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 296 (obscene acts and songs), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said, PTI cited.

Earlier, police arrested a 43-year old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, PTI reported.

The incident took place when the eight-year old girl was alone at her house in Diva area on November 20, they said, but no reason was specified for the complaint being filed by her family after a month.

The accused, who was her neighbour, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The victim's father lodged a police complaint on Saturday after which the accused was arrested and booked under section 72 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

In another case, an official said that Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece in the Chembur area in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The accused called the girl to his friend's house in the Vashi Naka locality on the pretext of giving her money to buy new clothes. He spiked her drink and molested her after she fell unconscious, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The man also recorded a video of the act and circulated it on social media, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

Based on primary information, police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said.

