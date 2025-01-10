Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to launch six-hour night block between Diva and Vasai stations

Updated on: 10 January,2025 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The blocks will be undertaken on the intervening nights of January 12/13, 19/20, 24/25, and February 2/3, all on Sunday/Monday night for six hours from 11.15 pm to 5.15 am

The Central Railway will operate special traffic and power blocks on the Up and Down lines between Diva and Vasai Road stations for launching girders for bridges.


These blocks are planned at night to minimise the inconvenience to passengers, Central Railway said in a press release.


The blocks will be undertaken on the intervening nights of January 12/13, 19/20, 24/25, and February 2/3, all on Sunday/Monday night for six hours from 11.15 pm to 5.15 am. 


The following trains will be cancelled berween Diva and Kopar on the Up and Down lines during the block period:

1.    Train No. 61004 Diva – Vasai Road
2.    Train No. 61005 Vasai Road – Diva 
3.    Train No. 61006 Diva – Vasai Road 
4.    Train No. 61007 Vasai Road – Diva

Meanwhile, Train No 22193 Daund-Gwalior will be regulated for two hours. Train No 11049 Ahmedabad–Kolhapur will be regulated for 15 minutes and  Train No 12297 Ahmedabad–Pune will be regulated for 45 minutes on January 19 and February 2.

Santacruz-Goregaon line to face 5-hour disruption on Sunday

In a bid to carry out essential maintenance work, including track repairs, signalling adjustments, and overhead equipment servicing, the Western Railway has announced a five-hour Jumbo Block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. The block will take place on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the disruption will affect both the Up and Down Fast lines. During the block period, all the fast line suburban services will be diverted to the slow line between Goregaon and Borivali stations, leading to potential delays.

Additionally, some suburban trains are expected to be cancelled, while a few services originating from Andheri and Borivali will be operated up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line.

The maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of services, and passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. Western Railway has urged commuters to check with the concerned Station Masters for detailed information regarding train schedules and specific cancellations.

The authorities are working to minimise inconvenience, but passengers should remain aware of the altered train schedules during the block period.

This maintenance initiative is part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure, ensuring smooth and safe operations for the growing number of daily commuters in Mumbai.

 

