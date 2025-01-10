Breaking News
Western Railway introduces special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, shared details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush.

Western Railway introduces special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025

Representation pic

In anticipation of the massive influx of devotees for the Mahakumbh 2025, Western Railway has launched special trains to ensure smooth and safe travel. Ajay Solanki, PRO of Ahmedabad Division Railway, announced that 98 special trains have been introduced, with a focus on passenger convenience, hygiene, and the proper functioning of electric appliances. RPF teams have also been deployed at stations for guidance and security.


"... For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway is running Kumbh special trains and denoting them through flex painting... Hygiene and the working of electric appliances are being taken care of... Up till now, 98 special trains have been started... RPF teams have been deployed at stations to guide passengers and security..." said Ajay Solanki.


Notably, Indian Railways has announced robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from the holy city. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, shared details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush. The official said that the Indian Railways will operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for the Sangam Snan, one of the most significant events of the Maha Kumbh.


Kumar said that special measures have been put in place to manage crowds, including colour-coded waiting and holding areas at stations for unreserved passengers. To ensure order and safety, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers have been deployed to escort travellers in a systematic manner from designated areas to their trains.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

