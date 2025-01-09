The incident led to traffic congestion in the area for some time

Representational Image

A civic transport service bus caught fire in Navi Mumbai township on Thursday morning, narrowly evacuating its passengers, according to police, PTI reported.

All the 22 passengers onboard were evacuated safely, and no one was injured, they said.

The incident led to traffic congestion in the area for some time, PTI reported.

The bus belonging to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) caught blaze at Runwal Chowk in Manpada limits on Kalyan-Shilphata Road at around 10:30 am, as per officials.

After being alerted, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and requested passengers to get down. He jumped out to safety, a police official said, PTI reported.

The police swiftly stopped traffic on both sides of the road to prevent any eventuality.

Police personnel, with the help of a water tanker, doused off the fire within 30 minutes, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pankaj Shrisat said, PTI cited.

After the fire was brought under control, a crane was deployed to move the charred bus off the road, to restore traffic flow, he said.

"The bus passengers were safely evacuated by the traffic police on patrol, and the fire was extinguished. Traffic on the road has now been restored," Shirsat said.

"Special precautions were taken to ensure the safety of vehicles carrying flammable substances passing through the area," he said.

The bus passengers continued their journeys in private vehicles and auto-rickshaws.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Sion building; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a residential building in the Sion area of Mumbai on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No injuries have been reported so far.

As per the civic body, the fire erupted on the first floor of the building at around 9:02 am on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Panchshil Building, located on Sulochana Shetty Marg, near LTMG Sion Hospital in Sion.

Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the scene and declared the blaze a Level I (minor) fire at 9:19 am. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

(With PTI inputs)