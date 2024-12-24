Anti-terror body says he was living and working in Mankhurd; MMRDA says it is the contractor’s responsibility to verify backgrounds of those they hire

An undated photo of Jatinder Singh, who was allegedly instrumental in supplying weapons to Babbar Khalsa International militants in Punjab

Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, a key figure attached to the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), had been living in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, for the past three months and was working as a crane operator at an ongoing Metro construction project before being arrested, officials have revealed. His capture, on Monday, has raised serious questions about Mumbai’s security and intelligence mechanisms, as the BKI is known to have links with gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Sources within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that they did not have specific details regarding such matters, as it was the responsibility of the contracted company to verify the background of the individuals they hire. “If the police request any information from us, we will obtain it from the contractors,” the source added. mid-day has also reached out to the contractor in Kalamboli who had hired the accused to operate cranes but didn’t get a response.



The site of the Metro car shed at Mankhurd where the accused was nabbed on Monday. File pic/Satej Shinde

According to sources, the Chandigarh team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had been tracking Jatinder Singh, wanted in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, for several months. Acting on specific intelligence, the NIA team identified his location in Mankhurd. Without informing local agencies to maintain operational secrecy, the team closely monitored him for a few days before arresting him at the Metro car shed site where he had been working since September. Following his arrest, the NIA informed the Trombay police and officially registered the arrest in the station diary before taking custody of Jatinder Singh.

The Mumbai police is now investigating how Jatinder Singh secured shelter in Mankhurd and whether proper verification was conducted before hiring him for the crane operator job. The presence of a Khalistani terror operative in the city has prompted additional scrutiny by the Mumbai police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which are also probing the militant’s local connections and those who facilitated his stay and employment.

Sources suggest that a crane service provider based in Navi Mumbai is under investigation for hiring Jatinder Singh. Initial findings indicate that he was recommended by an acquaintance from a gurudwara in Navi Mumbai. “We are thoroughly investigating all aspects, including potential links to the BKI, and questioning those involved in hiring Singh,” a senior Mumbai police officer said.

Enhanced vigilance

The arrest has raised concerns over the reappearance of Khalistani operatives in Mumbai, prompting security agencies to enhance their vigilance and monitoring of potential threats in the city. According to the NIA, Jatinder Singh is a close aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala.

A resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, Jatinder Singh had been absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July 2024. He has been identified as a key member of a terror gang formed by Landa, who is associated with BKI, and an aide of Batala, a known associate of Landa.

According to the NIA, Jatinder Singh was instrumental in supplying weapons to on-ground operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab. He reportedly procured weapons from Baljit Singh, a Madhya Pradesh-based supplier who has already been charge-sheeted in the case. Investigations revealed that Jatinder Singh transported ten pistols from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab and delivered them to Landa and Batala’s operatives. He was allegedly planning to smuggle additional weapons but was intercepted due to the NIA’s ongoing operations.

Sources have also said that the supply route from Madhya Pradesh has also come as a surprise to them because ideally, the weapons the BKI uses, used to come from Pakistan. The agencies are also verifying their footprints in Madhya Pradesh. “The presence of a BKI terrorist in Mumbai is alarming and we have taken serious cognisance of it,” a senior officer of the Mumbai police has said.

The terror conspiracy case

This year, the BKI was planning to carry out terror activities in Punjab and other parts of the country. The NIA had earlier arrested two accused in connection with the case and filed a charge sheet in October. Jatinder Singh, one of the accused who was absconding, is alleged to have supplied weapons to the others. The accused were also involved in the December 2022 rocket grenade attack on the Sarhali police station. Additionally, they are accused of extorting businessmen under the instructions of Landa.