Representational pic

In a major breakthrough in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala.



The accused, Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, was absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July. Jatinder Singh, who is a resident of Gurdaspur district, Punjab, was arrested on Monday from Mumbai after extensive technical and on-ground efforts by NIA.



The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder Singh as a member of the terror gang formed by foreign-based Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and an aide of Batala, who is a close associate of Landa.



Jatinder Singh was providing weapons to on-ground operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab, as per NIA. He was allegedly procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh (MP)-based supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai, who has recently been chargesheeted in the instant case.



Investigations have further revealed that Jatinder Singh had brought 10 pistols from MP and delivered them to the operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab, NIA said. He had planned to smuggle more weapons from MP into Punjab but was scuttled by NIA’s sustained search operations over the past several months.



Jatinder’s arrest marks a major step forward in NIA’s efforts to dismantle the terror-gangster nexus by preventing smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives etc. and raising of funds for carrying out terrorist acts on the Indian soil.

