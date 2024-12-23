The encounter took place inside the jurisdiction of the Puranpur Police Station in Pilibhit and involved joint police teams from Pilibhit and Punjab

Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police successfully conducted a joint operation, resulting in an encounter with three members of the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror group. During the operation, which took place in Pilibhit district's Puranpur area, the accused opened fire on the police, ANI reported.

The three terrorsits identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virendra Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, were believed to have been responsible for the grenade attack on Gurdaspur's police station

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the 'breakthrough' in a post on X, stating, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party." Yadav further explained that the terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in the border areas of Punjab, ANI cited.

The encounter took place inside the jurisdiction of the Puranpur Police Station in Pilibhit and involved joint police teams from Pilibhit and Punjab. According to reports, the three suspects were involved in a grenade attack on a Gurdaspur police post. Following the encounter, the injured were transferred to Puranpur's Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical care.

Investigations into the terror module are ongoing, with authorities attempting to learn more about the group's activity.

Furthermore, the Punjab DGP stated that during the operation, police recovered two AK rifles and two Glock pistols suspected to have been used in the attacks.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, two gangsters were detained, and four magazines and 14 cartridges were discovered when Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team disrupted a major gangster module in Pathankot. The Punjab DSP confirmed the arrests on Saturday, ANI reported.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Kumar also known as Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh known as Dil, a resident of Raimal in Batala.

Accused Sunil known as Ashu has a criminal history, including a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As per release, he was released on bail from Gurdaspur Jail on February 27, 2024, ANI cited.

According to Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused got a consignment of guns from the Ajnala region of Amritsar on the instructions of their handlers and were told to deliver them to an unknown party. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the weapons and identify additional people in the network.

AIG CI Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann, shared details of the operation, stating that secret intelligence was acquired indicating that accused Sunil Kumar and Dilpreet Singh were in communication with unknown gangsters and had recently received a consignment of rifles and ammunition. Based on this intelligence, the CI Pathankot team set up a trap and apprehended both accused men after seizing the weapons and ammunition from their hands.

He further said that the efforts are underway to track previous consignments retrieved and delivered by the accused, ANI reported.

In this regard, an FIR (No. 71 dated 21.12.2024) has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. The arrested accused will be produced in court to obtain police remand, the statement added, ANI cited.

(With inputs from ANI)