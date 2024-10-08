The Nepalese government said it was focusing on helping out people who were stranded and have lost their homes in the flood.

File Pic/PTI

The Indian Embassy in Nepal handed over the first consignment of emergency reef materials, which includes sleeping bags, blankets and tarpaulin sheets to authorities in flood-hit Nepal, according to an official statement, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the Indian Embassy said in a press release that around 4.2 tonnes of aid supplies handed over on Monday were for the affected families of the recent flooding in Nepal.

Days of persistent downpours at the end of last month triggered widespread floods and landslides, leaving over 240 people dead across the Himalayan nation.

The consignment was transported from India to Nepalgunj. It was handed over by Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Indian government to the Chief District Officer of Banke, Khagendra Prasad Rijal, according to the press release, as cited by PTI.

It contained tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, Chlorine tablets and water bottles.

The Indian government was also "arranging other essential hygiene items and medicines as well as other relief materials, which will be delivered soon," the press release said.

India continues to "remain steadfast" in extending all the possible support to the government of Nepal in the wake of the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides, it said, as cited by PTI.

Rescuers last week in Nepal searched for people still missing and tried to recover the bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides which killed 217 and injured 143 people. Around 28 people were reported missing.

The Nepalese government said earlier that it was focusing on helping out people who were stranded and those who have lost their homes in the recent flooding and landslides.

The calamity came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which began on Thursday when people returned home to celebrate with their families.

India has been the first responder to crisis situations in its neighbouring countries and beyond.

Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, India responded first and launched its largest disaster relief operation abroad 'Operation Maitri'.

India also helped with relief materials in the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)