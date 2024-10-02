Breaking News
Nepal floods Death toll rises to 217

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 217

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
Agencies

Sections of several highways next to raging rivers were washed away, however, and those repairs will likely take longer.

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 217

A landslide-affected village near Kathmandu. Pic/AFP

Rescuers on Tuesday searched for people still missing and tried to recover bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides in Nepal that killed 217 and injured 143 people. Around 28 people were reported missing.


Weather continued to improve, and workers were clearing the highways that were blocked by landslides. Sections of several highways next to raging rivers were washed away, however, and those repairs will likely take longer. 


The government has said it was focusing on helping people who were stranded and who have lost their homes in the flooding and landslides. The disaster came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which begins on Thursday when people return home to celebrate with their families.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

nepal Landslide kathmandu world news International news

