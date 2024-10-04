In a gesture of solidarity, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and assured that 'India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time'

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nepal after the Himalayan nation was battered by heavy flooding and landslides in a massive disaster last week, and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing assistance in relief and reconstruction efforts, reported news agency ANI.

In a gesture of solidarity, Srivastava conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and assured that 'India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time.'

"I convey on our behalf and the Government of India, sincere condolences for the recent Nepal floods that have caused tremendous loss of lives and damage to the property," the ambassador said, reported ANI.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a letter to KP (Sharma) Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal; India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time, We are also ready to extend all possible assistance as required by the Government of Nepal for its relief and reconstruction efforts. We look forward, as in the past, to further cooperation in these efforts for our people," he added, reported ANI.

After the heavy rainfall since the last week of September, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority recently issued warnings of possible heavy rainfall across various locations in Bagmati and Koshi, urging people to exercise caution while travelling.

Issuing a notice, the authority warned that heavy rainfall is expected till Friday. "After the heavy rainfall since last week of September, land mass in various locations have weakened and light rainfall can also contribute to further destruction resulting in landslides and Nepal floods," the authority stated in the notice, reported ANI.

The authority has also alerted people to be cautious before travelling. It also has requested all to take shelter in safer places along the highway in case of heavy rain. The warning comes after the Weather Forecasting Division said that monsoon winds are currently affecting the country.

The death toll from the rain-induced disaster, which began last Saturday, has risen to 241, with 29 still missing, according to the Armed Police Force (APF).

According to the hydrology department's readings on September 28, three weather stations in Kavrepalanchowk recorded record-high rainfall. Khopasi weather station recorded 331.6mm, Panchkhal recorded 232.5mm, and Dhulikhel recorded 224.6mm of rain, reported ANI.

On the same day, 22 other weather stations across Nepal also recorded record rainfall, despite earlier projections that the country would receive above-average rainfall this year.

Nepal, home to nine of the world's ten highest peaks, had already anticipated above-average rainfall this year, with 1.8 million people expected to be affected.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) estimated that 412,000 households would be impacted by monsoon-related disasters, reported ANI.

The monsoon season in Nepal typically begins on June 13, with its end date traditionally being September 23.

However, this year, the monsoon has been extended into late October. The clouds from the south entered Nepal from the western region on June 10, three days ahead of the usual onset.

Last year, the phenomenon began on June 14, a day after the usual start date.

(With inputs from ANI)