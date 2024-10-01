A landslide killed three dozen people on a blocked highway about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu

Army personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Flooding deaths in Nepal reach 193 x 00:00

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal reached 193 while recovery and rescue work stepped up Monday. Many of the deaths were in the capital, Kathmandu, which got heavy rainfall, and much of southern part of the city was flooded. Police said in a statement that 31 people were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A landslide killed three dozen people on a blocked highway about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu. The landslide buried at least three buses and other vehicles where people were sleeping because the highway was blocked. Kathmandu had remained cut off all weekend as the three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever